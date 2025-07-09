CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 954,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.72% of CDW worth $152,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in CDW by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 237.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CDW from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.71.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $5,375,553.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,887,099.30. This trade represents a 43.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $7,423,162.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,293,382.02. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW stock opened at $180.65 on Wednesday. CDW Corporation has a one year low of $137.31 and a one year high of $241.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.08 and a 200-day moving average of $175.63.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 54.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.98%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

