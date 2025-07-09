Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Position Boosted by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $286.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.72 and its 200-day moving average is $267.99. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $221.41 and a one year high of $288.93. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

