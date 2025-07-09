World Investment Advisors Has $948,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

World Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,600,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014,153 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $173,252,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,409,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,369,000 after buying an additional 606,410 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,821,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,732,000 after buying an additional 469,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,527,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,524,000 after purchasing an additional 261,121 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

IUSV opened at $95.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.34 and its 200-day moving average is $92.14. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $100.29. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.4318 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.