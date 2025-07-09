First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Shares Acquired by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 109,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RFEM opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.81. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $57.44 and a 52-week high of $72.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.2608 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.

