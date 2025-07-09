World Investment Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,044 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in EOG Resources by 562.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $123.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.31. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.24.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

