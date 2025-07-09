VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,968,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,924,000 after acquiring an additional 663,924 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $19,743,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 229.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 166,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 295,640 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,395,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 705.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 281,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,047,000 after purchasing an additional 246,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $66.39 on Wednesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $71.84. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.55.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

