Wayfinding Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,225 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 2,226.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Park Capital Management LLC WI purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter worth about $71,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE SAN opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $17.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.94 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAN shares. Wall Street Zen raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

