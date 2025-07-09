Wayfinding Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NDVR Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Valero Energy Stock Up 3.4%

Valero Energy stock opened at $148.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $167.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.72%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

