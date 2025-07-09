World Investment Advisors Has $907,000 Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 166.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors owned about 0.05% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QLTA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 175,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after buying an additional 41,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.81 and a 52 week high of $49.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.08.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

