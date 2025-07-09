371 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Bought by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 371 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 497.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,993,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CSGP opened at $82.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $83.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.87.
CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.
