Wayfinding Financial LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

Allegion stock opened at $148.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $156.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.52.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 44.82%. The business had revenue of $941.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.86.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

