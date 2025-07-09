Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Acquired by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Pure Storage were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $285,429.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 90,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,022.93. The trade was a 7.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $5,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 801,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,709,887.59. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,684 shares of company stock worth $7,713,802. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Wall Street Zen raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.95.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $73.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.43.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $778.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

