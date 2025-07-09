World Investment Advisors Sells 208 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

World Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.11.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 78,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,408.75. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $144.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.10 and its 200-day moving average is $148.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.40 and a 52 week high of $161.24. The firm has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.53%.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.