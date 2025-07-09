World Investment Advisors Invests $733,000 in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB)

World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 27,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $652,000.

Shares of HYDB opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.86. iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $48.10.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

