Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $36,000 in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLTR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,659,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $701,000. PFG Advisors grew its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageOak Financial LLC bought a new position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000.

Shares of FLTR opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $25.58.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

