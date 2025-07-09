Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 168 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,338,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 234.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $89.98 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.62 and a 52 week high of $101.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.36 and its 200 day moving average is $86.70. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

