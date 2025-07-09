World Investment Advisors Sells 17,010 Shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

World Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,010 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Sysco were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 188.7% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 48.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $76.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Sysco Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $82.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 107.96%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sysco’s payout ratio is 55.96%.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,359.92. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price target on Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.77.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

