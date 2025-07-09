World Investment Advisors Has $767,000 Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ED. KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.27.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $99.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.18. Consolidated Edison Inc has a fifty-two week low of $87.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.85%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.