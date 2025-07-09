World Investment Advisors Acquires 192 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total transaction of $53,700,530.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,063,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,808,208.55. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 16,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.13, for a total value of $11,662,373.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,047.61. This trade represents a 98.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,252 shares of company stock valued at $208,518,508 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $781.48 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $790.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $725.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $644.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. CLSA initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective (up previously from $714.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $742.00 price target (up previously from $642.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $798.27.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

