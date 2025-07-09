World Investment Advisors Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 18,717.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after buying an additional 34,814 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $243.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.4833 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

