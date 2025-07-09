Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $67,000 Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 148.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 28,857 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,215,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYD opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average is $50.83. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.