Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 1,101 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 361,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. This represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,014,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,489,182.32. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 854,716 shares of company stock valued at $221,433,761 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $274.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.54. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $277.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

