Top Ecommerce Stocks To Watch Today – July 7th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, and GameStop are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves buying, selling or facilitating transactions over the Internet—ranging from online retailers like Amazon to platform providers like Shopify or payment processors like PayPal. Their market value is driven largely by trends in digital consumer behavior, website traffic, conversion rates and logistics efficiency. Investors in ecommerce stocks look for scalable technology, strong brand recognition and efficient fulfillment networks as key indicators of future growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,688,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,047,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $792.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.36.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.38. 5,676,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,815,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.37. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.61 and its 200 day moving average is $90.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE:GME traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.55. 12,525,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,283,785. GameStop has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average of $26.78.

