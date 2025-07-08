Home Improvement Stocks To Follow Today – July 7th

Walmart, Home Depot, and Lowe’s Companies are the three Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, distribute or retail products and services used for renovating, repairing or upgrading residential properties. These companies include home centers, hardware chains, building materials suppliers and specialized contractors. Investors track home improvement stocks to gauge consumer spending on housing maintenance and remodeling projects. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.27. 12,688,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,047,505. Walmart has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $792.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.36.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $367.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,332,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $365.14 and a 200-day moving average of $376.15.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,714,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,372. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.98 and a 200-day moving average of $234.86. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $206.39 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $126.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90.

