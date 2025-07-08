AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,579 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $189.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $334.10 billion, a PE ratio of 80.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.76.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 279.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Erste Group Bank upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

