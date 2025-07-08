Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 656 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,027 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 0.6% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Netflix Stock Performance
NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,280.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,211.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,041.22. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.04 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market cap of $545.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Netflix from $1,222.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,182.58.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total transaction of $4,405,974.94. Following the sale, the director owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,227.94. This represents a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,132.38, for a total value of $2,945,320.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,614.58. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.
About Netflix
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Netflix
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- On Holding: The Athleisure Stock Analysts Say Could Jump 40%
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 1999 Again? The Danger of These 3 Companies Making Bitcoin Bets
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Tech Stocks Poised for Explosive EPS Growth in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.