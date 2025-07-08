Trek Financial LLC Sells 1,334 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trek Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. Gemsstock Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 293,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,046,000 after buying an additional 213,400 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $4,623,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 146,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,071,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $552.09. 4,186,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,167,524. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $521.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.84. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $557.20.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

