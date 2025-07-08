iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Cut by OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $111.80 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.49.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

