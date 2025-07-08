Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $274.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.69, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $277.71.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total transaction of $29,782,175.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,014,152 shares in the company, valued at $256,489,182.32. This represents a 10.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $14,176,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 361,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. The trade was a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 854,716 shares of company stock valued at $221,433,761. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 price target (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.71.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

