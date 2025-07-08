Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Boosted by Partners in Financial Planning

Partners in Financial Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 818,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,374 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 8.4% of Partners in Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Partners in Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $41,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after acquiring an additional 95,531 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 286,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 127,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.31.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

