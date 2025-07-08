May Hill Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

May Hill Capital LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 59.7% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,291,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $551,128,000 after purchasing an additional 262,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $274.18 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $277.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.39%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 415,956 shares in the company, valued at $105,353,335.68. This trade represents a 10.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,720,577.92. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 854,716 shares of company stock valued at $221,433,761 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. HSBC raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.71.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

