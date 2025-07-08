Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by May Hill Capital LLC

May Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 270,958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,676,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 2,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,046 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $19,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,220.00 price target (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,126.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,182.58.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,132.38, for a total transaction of $2,945,320.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,614.58. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total transaction of $30,566,289.85. Following the sale, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,421.70. This trade represents a 98.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,289.62 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market cap of $548.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,211.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,041.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

