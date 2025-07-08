49 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,307 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

49 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $30,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $187.44 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.81 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The stock has a market cap of $331.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.27 and its 200-day moving average is $188.76.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 279.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

