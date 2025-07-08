Best Electric Vehicle Stocks To Consider – July 7th

Tesla, Wolfspeed, Baidu, Rivian Automotive, Enovix, Vale, and Lucid Group are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture, sale, and support of electric vehicles and their core components. They encompass not only automakers but also battery producers, charging-station operators, and other firms whose fortunes rise and fall with the adoption of EV technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $22.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $292.44. The company had a trading volume of 101,188,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,692,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.35. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Wolfspeed (WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

NYSE WOLF traded up $1.28 on Monday, reaching $2.46. 379,802,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,762,756. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.09. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WOLF

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Baidu stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,228,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,247. Baidu has a 1 year low of $74.71 and a 1 year high of $116.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIDU

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Rivian Automotive stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.60. 24,214,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,912,813. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

ENVX traded up $1.52 on Monday, reaching $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 19,374,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,842,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.09. Enovix has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENVX

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

VALE stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,111,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,548,085. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40. Vale has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VALE

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 114,273,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,429,346. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LCID

Featured Stories