iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Increased by May Hill Capital LLC

May Hill Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 337.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,108 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of May Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,009,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $309,434,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,072 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,023.6% during the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,857,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,974 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $110.15 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.33.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.