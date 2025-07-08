iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Opus Capital Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $38,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $111.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.60 and a 200 day moving average of $108.49. The company has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.