Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 452 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Opus Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.6%

VTV opened at $178.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.58. The firm has a market cap of $139.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

