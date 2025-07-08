Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 228.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,139 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,224 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wormser Freres Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $133.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $232.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $99.71 and a 52 week high of $141.23.
Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.61%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.
Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories
In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $337,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,960.28. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
About Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.
