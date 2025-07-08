Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.59 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,767 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. Robocap Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Robocap Asset Management Ltd now owns 40,690 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. BXM Wealth LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. May Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total value of $23,567,838.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 264,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,564,964.44. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 600 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 41,433 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,332. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,948 shares of company stock valued at $103,462,223 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PANW opened at $201.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.97. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $208.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.49.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

