Best Automotive Stocks To Follow Now – July 7th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Micron Technology, and Bank of America are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks represent equity shares in publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, distribute and sell motor vehicles and related components. This sector encompasses original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Ford, Toyota and Volkswagen, as well as parts suppliers, tire makers, dealerships and service networks. Investors buy and trade these stocks to gain exposure to trends in global transportation demand, electrification and autonomous driving technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $21.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $294.17. The company had a trading volume of 74,213,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,831,415. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $947.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.93 and its 200-day moving average is $324.35.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $158.47. 62,699,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,565,303. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $160.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $230.30. 6,514,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,431,823. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.39 and its 200-day moving average is $191.41. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $237.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

MU stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,065,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,245,126. The company has a market cap of $134.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.85.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.86. 13,480,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,077,546. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average of $43.44. The company has a market cap of $367.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

