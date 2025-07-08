AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 97.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,555 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,139 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $239.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $241.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,785,531.60. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $428,552.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,670.92. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,366 shares of company stock valued at $83,103,603 over the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.15.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

