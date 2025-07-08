Opus Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.6% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $5,244,463,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20,758.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,951,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,087,000 after buying an additional 7,913,335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,398,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,560 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,395,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,274,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,430,000 after buying an additional 2,224,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.45.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.1%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $158.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $156.58 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.