Trek Financial LLC Has $26.37 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Trek Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.9% of Trek Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $26,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,302 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $458,461,000. Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $207,815,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,116,000 after purchasing an additional 529,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 717,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,553,000 after purchasing an additional 464,100 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $438.45. 226,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,296. The company has a market cap of $175.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $442.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $414.30 and a 200 day moving average of $401.68.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

