International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,355,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $326,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 18.9% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 5.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. BXM Wealth LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.7% in the first quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 919.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 48,066 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.25. The company had a trading volume of 322,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.52. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $174.45 and a fifty-two week high of $296.16.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 115.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.50.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

