1,011 Shares in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Bought by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.75.

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $248.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.34 and a 200-day moving average of $206.79. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $260.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $265.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

