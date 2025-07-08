Navalign LLC Sells 418 Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Navalign LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $366.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $49.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

