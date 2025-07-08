Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,033,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $139.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.29. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $148.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,823,974.88. This trade represents a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 309,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $39,142,477.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,822.88. This trade represents a 99.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,451,497 shares of company stock valued at $186,110,685. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

