OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Acquires New Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,247,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,300 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 495.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 18,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 330,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

Shares of C stock opened at $86.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day moving average of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $88.83. The firm has a market cap of $162.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

