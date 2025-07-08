Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,825 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,557,000 after purchasing an additional 59,597 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,260,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,098,667,000 after purchasing an additional 134,662 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,131,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,035,989,000 after acquiring an additional 318,007 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,274,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $619,369,000 after acquiring an additional 70,516 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $465.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.33. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $418.88 and a 12-month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Baird R W upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Melius Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Finally, Melius cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

