DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 46,225 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,225 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of Caterpillar worth $122,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Victrix Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $2,090,000. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $579,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,202,000 after buying an additional 30,070 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.83.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $393.34. 140,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,502. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $418.50. The stock has a market cap of $185.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.43%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

